Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

