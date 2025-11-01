Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys 178 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 81,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $99.37.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

