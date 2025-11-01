Syverson Strege & Co Acquires 2,706 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $307.24 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $319.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.48.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

