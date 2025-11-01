Syverson Strege & Co Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of USB opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

