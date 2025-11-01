Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $24.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $24,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $315.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

