The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,255,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.1% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $205,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262,309 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

