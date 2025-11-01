Saxony Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $32.65 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

