Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $356.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.08 and a 200-day moving average of $380.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.