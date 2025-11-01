Saxony Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $450.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $456.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.