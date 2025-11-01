Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,134 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.86.

RCL stock opened at $286.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

