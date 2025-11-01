Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $286.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.