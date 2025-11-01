NWK Group Inc. Sells 7,752 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

NWK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $33.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

