Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,229 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.18.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $255.88 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $280.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 352 shares in the company, valued at $52,976. This trade represents a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,447.60. The trade was a 47.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,090 shares of company stock worth $9,759,648. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

