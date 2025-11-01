The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $107.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

