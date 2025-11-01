World Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $120.26 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 target price on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

