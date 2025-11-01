Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 696 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 249,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,649,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,846,000 after buying an additional 114,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 418,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $230,039,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.7%

FANG opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.44.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

