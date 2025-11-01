Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after buying an additional 846,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 900,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,228,000 after buying an additional 743,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.