The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after buying an additional 3,611,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after acquiring an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after acquiring an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,666 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Zacks Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $268.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

