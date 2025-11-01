Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Integrity Alliance LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.2%

BATS:USMV opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

