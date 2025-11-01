Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Position Raised by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 181.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,078,000 after acquiring an additional 178,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,024,000 after acquiring an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,412,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,631,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $116.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

