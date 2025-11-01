Integrity Alliance LLC. Sells 2,265 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Integrity Alliance LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,011,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

