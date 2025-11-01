IFG Advisory LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PG opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

