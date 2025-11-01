Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 5,033 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:UPS opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

