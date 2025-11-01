Syverson Strege & Co Buys Shares of 1,021 Chubb Limited $CB

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,745,000 after buying an additional 278,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after buying an additional 231,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

CB stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.80 and a 200 day moving average of $280.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.72 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

