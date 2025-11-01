Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $234.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.92 and a 200-day moving average of $229.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

