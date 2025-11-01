Balentine LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Motco increased its holdings in SAP by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $260.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.59 and its 200-day moving average is $283.67. The stock has a market cap of $319.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

