Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $139.17 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.73. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

