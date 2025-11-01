BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after buying an additional 2,669,771 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

