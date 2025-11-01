Strs Ohio Has $18.46 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Strs Ohio raised its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $18,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus set a $172.00 target price on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

