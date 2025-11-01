Avant Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Avant Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.90 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

