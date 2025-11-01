HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 90 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $257.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.36. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

