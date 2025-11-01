Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 425.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.12.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.44 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 91.42%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

