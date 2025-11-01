Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 224,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $808,863. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE NEM opened at $80.85 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.