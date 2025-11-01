HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 652 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

Entergy Trading Up 0.1%

ETR opened at $96.17 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.