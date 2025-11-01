Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Realty Income by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of O stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

