Amalgamated Bank Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $63.84 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

