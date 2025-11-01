Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in CoStar Group by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CoStar Group stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,376.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 3.12.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.
In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
