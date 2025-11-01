Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.