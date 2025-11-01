Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.68.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

