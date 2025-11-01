Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 14.0% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 102.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $248.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $270.00 price target on Gartner and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.80.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

