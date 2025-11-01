Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,140 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total transaction of $4,654,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,074,304.81. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CRS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $316.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.60 and a 200-day moving average of $246.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $330.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

