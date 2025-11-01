Guggenheim Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $330.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $280.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after buying an additional 6,733,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after buying an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,857,017,000 after buying an additional 4,224,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,875,000 after buying an additional 503,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.