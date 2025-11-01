Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

