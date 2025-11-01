Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up from $199.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $195.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

