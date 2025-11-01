Atria Investments Inc Acquires 924 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 150,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $179.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average of $208.05. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.88.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

