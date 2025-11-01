Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,643 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,030 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8,153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,614,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.09.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

