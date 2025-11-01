Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 79.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group lifted its position in Elevance Health by 44.3% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $317.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.07 and a 200-day moving average of $349.16. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

