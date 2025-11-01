PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Suzan Kereere Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,938.16. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Suzan Kereere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,570,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

