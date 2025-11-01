Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,464.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.86.

TTWO opened at $256.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.15 and a 200 day moving average of $236.93. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.83 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total transaction of $4,613,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

