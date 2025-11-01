Amalgamated Bank Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth $3,772,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 39.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth $762,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 965.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 563.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.69. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.63 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $26,462,201. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.